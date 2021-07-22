Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Devices of journalists, government officials in Kazakhstan hacked and spied on

By Paolo Sorbello
Journalist Serikzhan Mauletbai found himself on a list of people targeted by Israeli-made spyware the government of Kazakhstan bought. The current president and prime minister are also on the list.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


