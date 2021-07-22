Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abuses in Aluminum Supply Chains a Blind Spot for Car Industry

By Human Rights Watch
Automobile companies need to do more to address human rights abuses in their aluminum supply chains. The transition to electric vehicles means that car manufacturers are forecast to double their aluminum consumption by 2050. The impacts of mining and refining the raw materials needed for aluminum include large-scale destruction of communities’ lands and damage to their water sources. The aluminum industry’s reliance on coal also means it is responsible for 2 percent of global annual greenhouse gas emissions. Car companies should use their increased purchasing power to protect communities harmed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


