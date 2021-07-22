Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Millions facing hunger, as thousands flee their homes as drought ravages the south of Angola

Millions of people in southern Angola are facing an existential threat as drought aggravated by climate change continues to ravage the region, Amnesty International said today.


© Amnesty International -


