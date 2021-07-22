Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why calling ordinary Kiwi cyclists ‘elitist’ just doesn’t add up

By Timothy Welch, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, University of Auckland
Share this article
Something strange has happened to the perception of cyclists and cycling in the more than 200 years they’ve been around. Once a novelty, bike riding has moved from being a critical transport mode to a children’s pastime to now being popularly perceived as an elitist activity.

This was readily apparent after the recent “liberate the lane” protest on Auckland’s harbour bridge. Cyclists who broke a police barrier and rode onto the motorway were variously…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Amnesty categorically stands by Pegasus Project data set
~ A major ivermectin study has been withdrawn, so what now for the controversial drug?
~ The sunlight that powers solar panels also damages them. 'Gallium doping' is providing a solution
~ Devices of journalists, government officials in Kazakhstan hacked and spied on
~ Greek Authorities Target NGOs Reporting Abuses against Migrants
~ Tanzanian Opposition Leader, Supporters Arrested
~ Abuses in Aluminum Supply Chains a Blind Spot for Car Industry
~ France: Class Action Lawsuit against Ethnic Profiling
~ From false accusations to the real massacre, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Angola: Millions facing hunger, as thousands flee their homes as drought ravages the south of Angola
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter