Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are middle lanes fastest in track and field? Data from 8,000 racers shows not so much

By David R. Munro, Assistant Professor of Economics, Middlebury
In track and field, it's a common belief that middle lanes are the fastest. But according to the data, middle lanes aren't better, and in the 200-meter sprint, outside lanes might even be faster.


© The Conversation -


