Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We need to collect ethnicity data during COVID testing if we're to get on top of Sydney's outbreak

By Andrew Jakubowicz, Emeritus Professor of Sociology, University of Technology Sydney
Share this article
In order to support people effectively, craft appropriate messages and predict virus spread, it is crucial to use the languages and local networks that bind multicultural communities together.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Amnesty categorically stands by Pegasus Project data set
~ A major ivermectin study has been withdrawn, so what now for the controversial drug?
~ The sunlight that powers solar panels also damages them. 'Gallium doping' is providing a solution
~ Devices of journalists, government officials in Kazakhstan hacked and spied on
~ Greek Authorities Target NGOs Reporting Abuses against Migrants
~ Tanzanian Opposition Leader, Supporters Arrested
~ Abuses in Aluminum Supply Chains a Blind Spot for Car Industry
~ France: Class Action Lawsuit against Ethnic Profiling
~ From false accusations to the real massacre, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Angola: Millions facing hunger, as thousands flee their homes as drought ravages the south of Angola
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter