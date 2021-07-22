Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia's government gives more support to fossil fuel research than is apparent

By Will McDowall, Associate Professor, UCL Institute for Sustainable Resources, UCL
My new research shows Australia has spent more subsidising fossil fuel research indirectly via research and development tax credits than directly via grants.


