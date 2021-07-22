Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Layer upon layer: uncovering the terrazzo treasures of the west and celebrating legacy floors

By Ted Snell, Honorary Professor, Edith Cowan University
Communities are built from a complex layering of influences.

Fremantle Walyalup, like many towns across Australia, is like a terrazzo floor made up of the contributions of the many cultural groups that live here. These rich fragments combine into a cohesive pattern over time, with each element bringing its own flavour, nuance and colour to the amalgam.

Underneath/Overlooked is the latest homage to…


© The Conversation -

© The Conversation -


