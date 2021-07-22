Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wind turbines off the coast could help Australia become an energy superpower, research finds

By Sven Teske, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Chris Briggs, Research Principal, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Mark Hemer, Principal Research Scientist, Oceans and Atmosphere, CSIRO
Philip Marsh, Post doctoral researcher, University of Tasmania
Rusty Langdon, Research Consultant, University of Technology Sydney
More than ten offshore wind farms are currently proposed for Australia. If built, their combined capacity would be greater than all coal-fired power plants in the nation.


© The Conversation -


