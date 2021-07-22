Wind turbines off the coast could help Australia become an energy superpower, research finds
By Sven Teske, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Chris Briggs, Research Principal, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Mark Hemer, Principal Research Scientist, Oceans and Atmosphere, CSIRO
Philip Marsh, Post doctoral researcher, University of Tasmania
Rusty Langdon, Research Consultant, University of Technology Sydney
More than ten offshore wind farms are currently proposed for Australia. If built, their combined capacity would be greater than all coal-fired power plants in the nation.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 21, 2021