Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden Border Expulsions Continue to Harm Asylum Seekers

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Honduran men cross into the United States to begin the asylum process Monday, July 5, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. The administration of President Joe Biden continues to turn away thousands of asylum seekers under the illegal and discriminatory Title 42 summary expulsion policy. © 2021 Gregory Bull/AP Photo “The officials didn’t let me tell them anything. They just sent me back.” That’s what “Dolores,” an asylum seeker in Mexico, told me after United States Border Patrol agents expelled her under the illegal and discriminatory Title 42 border expulsion policy. Dolores…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Amnesty categorically stands by Pegasus Project data set
~ A major ivermectin study has been withdrawn, so what now for the controversial drug?
~ The sunlight that powers solar panels also damages them. 'Gallium doping' is providing a solution
~ Devices of journalists, government officials in Kazakhstan hacked and spied on
~ Greek Authorities Target NGOs Reporting Abuses against Migrants
~ Tanzanian Opposition Leader, Supporters Arrested
~ Abuses in Aluminum Supply Chains a Blind Spot for Car Industry
~ France: Class Action Lawsuit against Ethnic Profiling
~ From false accusations to the real massacre, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Angola: Millions facing hunger, as thousands flee their homes as drought ravages the south of Angola
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter