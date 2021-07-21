Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN asked to seek release of Egyptian journalist arrested two months ago today

By alexandraek
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the United Nations to intercede with the Egyptian authorities to obtain the immediate release of Tawfik Ghanem, a retired journalist who begins his third month in detention today. The former editor of the Islam Online news website and the Turkish news agency Anadolu’s Cairo bureau chief from 2013 to 2015, Ghanem is being detained arbitr


© Reporters without borders -


