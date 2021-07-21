Tolerance.ca
Europe's catastrophic flooding was forecast well in advance – what went so wrong?

By Hannah Cloke, Professor of Hydrology, University of Reading
Almost 200 people dead and many others still missing. Billions of euros’ worth of damage. Communities devastated. Thousands of homes destroyed and their occupants traumatised.

I am a flood forecaster who helped to set up the forecasting system that was used to predict the recent floods in Germany and surrounding countries. I saw days in advance that they were coming. I read reports of rainfall and river levels rising. And then I watched with growing…


