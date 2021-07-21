Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is the National Food Strategy and how could it change the way England eats?

By Kelly Parsons, Food Systems Policy & Governance Research Fellow, University of Hertfordshire
David Barling, Professor of Food Policy and Security, Director of the Centre for Agriculture, Food and Environmental Management, University of Hertfordshire
Share this article
Reforming England’s food system could save the country £126 billion, according to a recent government-commissioned report. The National Food Strategy, led by British businessman Henry Dimbleby, proposes a raft of measures to shake up how food is produced and the kinds of diets most people eat.

The need for action is laid out in stark terms. Poor diets contribute to around 64,000 deaths every year in England, and the government spends £18 billion a year treating obesity-related conditions. How we grow food accounts for…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tanzania: Release opposition leader and party members
~ UN asked to seek release of Egyptian journalist arrested two months ago today
~ COVID: study finds lower antibody activity against delta variant at single dose – but vaccines still work
~ I've been chronicling Liverpool's renaissance for 40 years – here's why the city's Unesco status should not have been removed
~ Official Secrets Act: home secretary's planned reform will make criminals out of journalists
~ Team 29, Russia's most prominent legal defense group, shuts down under state pressure
~ Instagram question on the intersectionality of Pride and religion in Trinidad & Tobago raises issue of gender ideology
~ Europe's catastrophic flooding was forecast well in advance – what went so wrong?
~ After findings at Indian Residential Schools, settler Canadians shouldn't hide behind the 'gothic narrative'
~ South Africa since 1994: a mixed bag of presidents and patchy institution-building
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter