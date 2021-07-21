Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccine hesitancy has risen in Ghana: a closer look at who's worried

By Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health, University of Southampton
Ken Brackstone, Research Fellow in Health Psychology, University of Southampton
Laud Boateng, Post Doctoral Researcher, University of Southampton
The COVID-19 pandemic continues apace, with high- and lower-income settings struggling to contain outbreaks. The vaccine rollout is relatively speedy in some countries such as the UK. However, vaccine demand is much greater than supply. This, combined with the hoarding of surplus doses from high-income countries, means that the continent of Africa is left with very few doses to protect its countries’ populations.

As of 13 July 2021, Our…


