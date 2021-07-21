Vaccine hesitancy has risen in Ghana: a closer look at who's worried
By Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health, University of Southampton
Ken Brackstone, Research Fellow in Health Psychology, University of Southampton
Laud Boateng, Post Doctoral Researcher, University of Southampton
The COVID-19 pandemic continues apace, with high- and lower-income settings struggling to contain outbreaks. The vaccine rollout is relatively speedy in some countries such as the UK. However, vaccine demand is much greater than supply. This, combined with the hoarding of surplus doses from high-income countries, means that the continent of Africa is left with very few doses to protect its countries’ populations.
As of 13 July 2021, Our…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 21, 2021