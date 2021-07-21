Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

TB prevention has relied on the same vaccine for 100 years. It's time for innovation

By Bavesh Kana, Head of the Centre of Excellence for Biomedical TB Research, University of the Witwatersrand
BCG remains the only widely available vaccine for TB. Yet the development of a COVID-19 vaccine over the last year shows that there is capacity to rapidly create new vaccines.


© The Conversation -


