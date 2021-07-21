COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a rise in hunger in South Africa
By Servaas van der Berg, Professor of Economics and South African Research Chair in the Economics of Social Policy, Stellenbosch University
Leila Patel, Professor of Social Development Studies, University of Johannesburg
Hunger is not the cause of the current social upheaval. But, taken along with other deep-rooted structural inequalities, it provides additional fuel for socio-political conflagration.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 21, 2021