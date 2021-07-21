Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'Die of cold or die of stress?': Social housing is frequently colder than global health guidelines

By Daniel Daly, Research Fellow at the Sustainable Buildings Research Centre, University of Wollongong
Federico Tartarini, Associate research fellow, University of Wollongong
Gordon Waitt, Professor of Geography, University of Wollongong
Michael Tibbs, Energy Efficiency Researcher, University of Wollongong
Paul Cooper, Senior Professor, Sustainable Buildings Research Centre (SBRC), University of Wollongong
Theresa Harada, Research Fellow at Australian Centre for Culture, Environment, Society and Space, University of Wollongong
One quarter of monitored social housing properties recorded winter temperatures below World Health Organisation standards for more than 80% of winter, new research shows.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


