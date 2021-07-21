Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

German Flood Deaths Highlight Climate Change Risks for People with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The “Lebenshilfe-Haus” or ‘assisted-living facility”, where twelve people with disabilities drowned in floods on July 15, 2021. © 2021 Thomas Frey/dpa via AP On July 15, twelve people with disabilities living in a group home drowned in floods in Sinzig, Germany, because they did not manage to evacuate in time. This is not the first time people with disabilities in group homes died during a climate change calamity. In 2017 12 older people in a Florida nursing home suffocated due to high temperatures after Hurricane Irma, a tropical cyclone exacerbated by climate change,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Tanzania: Release opposition leader and party members
~ UN asked to seek release of Egyptian journalist arrested two months ago today
~ COVID: study finds lower antibody activity against delta variant at single dose – but vaccines still work
~ I've been chronicling Liverpool's renaissance for 40 years – here's why the city's Unesco status should not have been removed
~ Official Secrets Act: home secretary's planned reform will make criminals out of journalists
~ Team 29, Russia's most prominent legal defense group, shuts down under state pressure
~ Instagram question on the intersectionality of Pride and religion in Trinidad & Tobago raises issue of gender ideology
~ Europe's catastrophic flooding was forecast well in advance – what went so wrong?
~ What is the National Food Strategy and how could it change the way England eats?
~ After findings at Indian Residential Schools, settler Canadians shouldn't hide behind the 'gothic narrative'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter