Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Doctor Demanding Justice Detained in Turkmenistan

By Human Rights Watch
On July 16, police in Turkmenistan arrested a doctor whose unfair dismissal was raised during a human rights panel that I moderated that was held a day earlier by the European Parliament. Khursanai Ismatullaeva had worked at a neonatal clinic near Ashgabat, the Turkmen capital until she was fired in 2017. She has been fighting the dismissal since, in a case allegedly marred by irregularities.   Click to expand Image Kursanai Ismatullaeva. © Image supplied by Turkmen News Turkmen.news, an independent outlet based in the Netherlands, reported that about 10 police detained Ismatullaeva…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


