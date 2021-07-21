Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Drop Charges Against Vigil Organizer

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chow Hang-tung, Vice Chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patriotic Movements of China, leaves after being released on bail at a police station in Hong Kong, June 5, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Kin Cheung (New York) – The Hong Kong government should immediately drop all charges against Chow Hang-tung, the organizer of the annual Victoria Park Vigil that commemorates the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre, 72 international organizations and individuals said today in a letter to Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng.  Joint Open Letter to Hong…


