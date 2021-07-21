Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Junta Tribunals Impose 65 Death Sentences

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Soldiers and police stand guard behind a road barricade in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 19, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo (Bangkok) – The Myanmar junta’s military tribunals have sentenced 65 people to death following unjust trials since the military coup on February 1, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. State media and local groups have reported that 26 of those sentenced are currently detained, while 39 were convicted in absentia. Military tribunals handed down the death sentences in areas of Yangon where the junta declared martial law in March. In imposing martial law,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


