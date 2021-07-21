Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After Pegasus revelations, RSF and two Moroccan-French journalists file complaint in Paris

By paulinea
NewsIn the wake of yesterday’s revelations about the Pegasus spyware, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and two journalists with French and Moroccan dual nationality, Omar Brouksy and Maati Monjib, filed a joint complaint with prosecutors in Paris today calling on them to “identify those responsible, and their accomplices,” for targeted harassment of the journalists. The complaint does not name NSO Group, the Israeli company that makes Pegasus, but it targets the company and was filed in response to yesterday’s revelations that Pegasus has


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


