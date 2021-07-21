Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tokyo 2020 – how Japan's bid for soft power victory has been roundly defeated by the pandemic

By Simon Chadwick, Global Professor of Eurasian Sport | Director of Eurasian Sport, EM Lyon
Paul Widdop, Senior Lecturer in Sport Business, Leeds Beckett University
Even before it begins, holding the Olympic Games in Tokyo has felt like an energy-sapping endurance event. Originally scheduled for last summer and postponed due to the pandemic, the decision to go ahead has been widely questioned.

As the action unfolds, Japan’s capital city will be under a state…


© The Conversation -


