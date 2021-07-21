How the COVID-19 delay of the Tokyo Olympics helped some athletes break records
By Jane Thornton, Clinician Scientist, Canada Research Chair in Injury Prevention and Physical Activity for Health, Sport Medicine Physician, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, Western University
Some Olympic athletes have thrived in the year-long delay leading up to the Tokyo Games, using the extra time off to improve their performance and shatter national records.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 20, 2021