Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extreme heat warning: what first-ever Met Office alert means

By Chloe Brimicombe, PhD Candidate in Climate Change and Health, University of Reading
Summer 2021 will mark a turning point in how heat is seen by the public and communicated by experts. For the first time in its 167-year history, the UK’s Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat for much of Wales and parts of southern, central and western England, where temperatures are expected to reach 33°C in places.

It’s an exciting time to be a researcher specialising in heat. I’ve spent a lot of my time so far explaining to people that…


