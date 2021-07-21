Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vaccines for COVID are much more effective than for flu – and reminding people could drive down hesitancy

By Colin Davis, Chair in Cognitive Psychology, University of Bristol
Ryan McKay, Professor of Psychology, Royal Holloway University of London
After an incredible start, the UK’s vaccination programme is now slowing down. Over 80 million doses have been administered, but more than 10% of the UK adult population still hasn’t been vaccinated. With COVID-19 cases once again rising, the question of how to boost vaccine uptake among the hesitant is a pressing concern.

