Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Ethiopia and Tigray face tough options, the West needs to be even-handed

By Mohammed Girma, Visiting Lecturer, University of Roehampton
War broke out in Tigray in November 2020, pitting the Ethiopian National Defence Force alongside Eritrea against the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front.

The conflict has caused colossal damage to human life, economy and the nation’s social fabric. Following the government’s recent declaration…


