Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Man charged in London with plotting to murder Pakistani blogger in Netherlands

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the British and Dutch police to do everything possible to identify the accomplices of a British citizen of Pakistani origin who is awaiting trial in London for conspiring to murder a Pakistani blogger living in self-imposed exile in the Netherlands. If necessary, the police should question Pakistani diplomatic personnel, RSF says. Should Pakistani journalists living in Europe fear for their lives?


© Reporters without borders -


