Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Long COVID: with one in three patients back in hospital after three months, where are the treatments?

By Mark Toshner, Lecturer in Translational Respiratory Medicine, University of Cambridge
The pace of acute therapy and vaccine development for COVID have been dizzying. But even as we hope a route to bringing the pandemic under control is within sight, we’re now facing the possibility of another urgent public health emergency thanks to what’s known as long COVID, a group of symptoms that last long after the initial infection. With such a potential crisis looming, it is reasonable to ask what we are doing about it, and why treatments don’t appear to be forthcoming.

There are a few reasons why the long COVID story may pan out differently. Let’s take the first problem: long…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


