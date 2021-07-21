Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We are all propagandists now

By Jennifer Mercieca, Professor of Communication, Texas A&M University
Share this article
The U.S. is in an information war with itself. The public sphere, where Americans discuss public issues, is broken. There’s little discussion – and lots of fighting.

One reason why: Persuasion is difficult, slow and time-consuming – it doesn’t make good television or social media content – and so there aren’t a lot of good examples…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hong Kong: Drop Charges Against Vigil Organizer
~ Myanmar: Junta Tribunals Impose 65 Death Sentences
~ Gender-specific health programmes address important issues, but risk creating new biases
~ Doctor Demanding Justice Detained in Turkmenistan
~ Another journalist gunned down in Mexico
~ Free school meals for all children can improve kids' health
~ What to look for when choosing a university as the digital competition grows
~ Netflix's Sexy Beasts tells us you can take physical attraction out of love. The reality is much more complicated
~ If you see something, say something: why scientists need your help to spot blue whales off Australia’s east coast
~ Dr Norman Swan’s new book tests the evidence on diet, sex and the ‘bullshit’ wellness trend. Does he know what's good for us?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter