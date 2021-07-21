Teens should have a say in whether they get a COVID vaccine
By Melissa Kang, Clinical Associate Professor, University of Sydney
Cristyn Davies, Research Fellow in Child and Adolescent Health, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Rachel Skinner, Professor in Paediatrics, University of Sydney
The Delta variant has taken hold in NSW and Victoria, which are both in lockdown, and now in South Australia too, which will enter a lockdown tonight.
The World Health Organization has predicted Delta will become the dominant variant globally.
A concerning feature of Delta is the number of children and adolescents becoming infected.…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 20, 2021