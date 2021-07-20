Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

These African animators are saving their native languages using cartoons

By Njeri Wangari
Animation is an effective way of teaching young Africans life skills and languages that are often not taught in schools, as most African governments adopt official languages while discouraging native ones.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


