Human Rights Observatory

How Traditional Owners and officials came together to protect a stunning stretch of WA coast

By Jim Underwood, Research Fellow and Indigenous Partnerships, Australian Institute of Marine Science
Recent disasters such as the Black Summer bushfires and the Juukan Gorge destruction highlighted the need to put Indigenous people at the centre of decision-making about Australia’s natural places. But what’s the right way to combine traditional ancient wisdom with modern environmental management?

A project off Western Australia’s northwest coast offers a potential way forward. For the first time in the state’s history, Indigenous knowledge has been central to the design of a marine park.

The protected area will span 660,000 hectares northeast of Broome, taking in the stunning…


