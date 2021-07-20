Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Calling out China for cyberattacks is risky — but a lawless digital world is even riskier

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Today’s multi-country condemnation of cyber-attacks by Chinese state-sponsored agencies was a sign of increasing frustration at recent behaviour. But it also masks the real problem — international law isn’t strong or coherent enough to deal with this growing threat.

The coordinated announcement by several countries, including the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand, echoes the most recent…


