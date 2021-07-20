How does class impact on Australians' love lives? New research brings a complex issue into the open
By Rose Butler, DECRA Senior Research Fellow, Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University
Eve Vincent, Senior Lecturer, Macquarie School of Social Sciences, Macquarie University
Australia likes to talk about itself as an egalitarian society but class, of course, exists. And it can have an impact on our romantic relationships, bringing both rewards and conflict.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 19, 2021