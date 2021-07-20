Tolerance.ca
'One of the most damaging invasive species on Earth': wild pigs release the same emissions as 1 million cars each year

By Christopher J. O'Bryan, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, The University of Queensland
Eve McDonald-Madden, Associate professor, The University of Queensland
Jim Hone, Emeritus professor, University of Canberra
Matthew H. Holden, Lecturer, School of Mathematics and Physics, The University of Queensland
Nicholas R Patton, Ph.D. Candidate, University of Canterbury
Wild pigs are on every continent, except Antarctica. All up, they likely turn over the the same amount of soil as the area of Taiwan.


