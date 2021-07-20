'One of the most damaging invasive species on Earth': wild pigs release the same emissions as 1 million cars each year
By Christopher J. O'Bryan, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, The University of Queensland
Eve McDonald-Madden, Associate professor, The University of Queensland
Jim Hone, Emeritus professor, University of Canberra
Matthew H. Holden, Lecturer, School of Mathematics and Physics, The University of Queensland
Nicholas R Patton, Ph.D. Candidate, University of Canterbury
Wild pigs are on every continent, except Antarctica. All up, they likely turn over the the same amount of soil as the area of Taiwan.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 19, 2021