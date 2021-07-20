Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Banned from the Olympics for a bad burrito? Anti-doping efforts shouldn't start from a position of guilt

By Catherine Ordway, Assistant Professor Sport Management and Sport Integrity Lead, University of Canberra
Michele Verroken, Senior Lecturer, Law School, De Montfort University
Athletes are not the enemy. Cases of extremely low levels of prohibited substances could be referred to a third party for investigation, rather than putting the burden on the athlete.


© The Conversation -


