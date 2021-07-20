Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Several Syrian journalists targeted, one killed

By alexandraek
NewsAfter a weekend marked by serious press freedom violations in different parts of Syria, including a photographer’s death in a bombardment in Idlib province, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for every effort to be made to allow journalists to do their work, regardless of who controls the area where they are operating. Freelance photographer Homam Al-Asi was killed during an artillery bombardment on 17 July in Sarjah, in the south of Idlib province, while covering rescue oper


© Reporters without borders -


