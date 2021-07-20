Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why studying arts like acting or dance can better equip business students for the post-COVID world

By Lucy Gill-Simmen, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Royal Holloway University of London
Share this article
Instead of focusing solely on what managers do, management and business education needs to provide students with people skills. Here's how the arts can help.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Will an awarded animation movie about a Czech women in Kabul change how Czechs perceive Afghanistan ?
~ These African animators are saving their native languages using cartoons
~ Mozambican journalist receives international prize for press freedom
~ The 'car park rorts' story is scandalous. But it will keep happening unless we close grant loopholes
~ Kenya: Irregularities Mar Covid-19 Cash Transfers
~ The nuclear race accelerates, by Manlio Dinucci
~ When COVID is behind us, Australians are going to have to pay more tax
~ How Traditional Owners and officials came together to protect a stunning stretch of WA coast
~ Calling out China for cyberattacks is risky — but a lawless digital world is even riskier
~ A new image shows jets of plasma shooting out of a supermassive black hole
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter