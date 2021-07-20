Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana's style of democracy has recently shown cracks. Here's how to fix it

By Kaderi Noagah Bukari, Research Fellow, Department of Peace Studies, University of Cape Coast
The sight of soldiers in Ghana’s parliament on January 7, 2021 was a first for the country. What brought the institution to this point – now the subject of an inquiry – was a scuffle between parliamentarians from the governing party and the opposition, over the election of a Speaker and two deputies. In the end, an opposition candidate was – for the first time – elected as Speaker.

I have studied


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


