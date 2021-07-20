Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Union Court OKs Bans on Religious Dress at Work

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Young women with headscarves sit in the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany on January 31, 2020.  © 2021 Sonja Wurtscheid/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Protection of religious freedom – for Muslim women in particular – was dented last week by the European Union’s highest court’s ruling that permits employers to discriminate against people who wear religious dress. Ruling on two cases brought by women in Germany whose employers refused to let them wear headscarves at work, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) found on July 15 that employers can limit workplace…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Will an awarded animation movie about a Czech women in Kabul change how Czechs perceive Afghanistan ?
~ These African animators are saving their native languages using cartoons
~ Mozambican journalist receives international prize for press freedom
~ The 'car park rorts' story is scandalous. But it will keep happening unless we close grant loopholes
~ Kenya: Irregularities Mar Covid-19 Cash Transfers
~ The nuclear race accelerates, by Manlio Dinucci
~ When COVID is behind us, Australians are going to have to pay more tax
~ How Traditional Owners and officials came together to protect a stunning stretch of WA coast
~ Calling out China for cyberattacks is risky — but a lawless digital world is even riskier
~ A new image shows jets of plasma shooting out of a supermassive black hole
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter