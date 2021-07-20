Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pierre Haski reelected RSF president

By noemieb
NewsThe board of governors of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) that was elected on 2 June chose a new executive bureau with a one-year mandate on 5 July. France Inter journalist Pierre Haski and Françoise Sivignon, a member of France’s Economic, Social and Environmental Council, were reelected president and vice-president respectively. Former RSF Switzerland president Gérard Tschopp is the new treasurer.


© Reporters without borders -


