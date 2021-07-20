Tolerance.ca
Proekt is first Russian media outlet to be declared “undesirable”

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is concerned for the future of investigative journalism in Russia now that the authorities have begun using a new weapon against media outlets – adding them to the list of “undesirable organisations.” The leading investigative news website Proekt had to suspend operations immediately when it became the first media outlet to suffer this fate on 15 July. RSF urges the authorities to remove it from the list. Created by a 2015 law, the list of “undesirable organisations” had until now been reserved for NGOs.


