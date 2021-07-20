Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As US withdraws its forces from Afghanistan, RSF calls for a stronger protection of journalists

By Boylin
Share this article
NewsA Reuters journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer, Danish Siddiqui, was killed on July 16, 2021, while covering fighting between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in Afghanistan. As the United States withdraws its remaining troops from the country, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is alarmed by escalating violence against journalists and calls on the authorities to better protect the media, especially women, from targeted violence and threats. President Biden announced in mid-April that all US combat forces would leave Afghanistan by September 11, which will mark the 20th anniversary…


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Will an awarded animation movie about a Czech women in Kabul change how Czechs perceive Afghanistan ?
~ These African animators are saving their native languages using cartoons
~ Mozambican journalist receives international prize for press freedom
~ The 'car park rorts' story is scandalous. But it will keep happening unless we close grant loopholes
~ Kenya: Irregularities Mar Covid-19 Cash Transfers
~ The nuclear race accelerates, by Manlio Dinucci
~ When COVID is behind us, Australians are going to have to pay more tax
~ How Traditional Owners and officials came together to protect a stunning stretch of WA coast
~ Calling out China for cyberattacks is risky — but a lawless digital world is even riskier
~ A new image shows jets of plasma shooting out of a supermassive black hole
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter