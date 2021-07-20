The next big financial crisis could be triggered by climate change – but central banks can prevent it
By Garth Heutel, Associate Professor of Economics, Georgia State University
Givi Melkadze, Assistant Professor of Economics, Georgia State University
Stefano Carattini, Assistant Professor in Economics, Georgia State University
It isn't just the effects of climate change that could destabilize the financial system, it's also fossil fuel assets losing value. The good news is that central banks can fix it.
- Monday, July 19, 2021