Human Rights Observatory

Improving cybersecurity means understanding how cyberattacks affect both governments and civilians

By Debora Irene Christine, Researcher, United Nations University Insitute in Macau, United Nations University
For nearly two years, 68 United Nations member states — along with private enterprises, non-governmental organizations, technical communities and academics — participated in an open-ended working group on developments in information and telecommunications in international security (Cyber OEWG). The working group deliberated on responsible state behaviour in cyberspace.

In March 2021, the working group produced a final…


© The Conversation -


