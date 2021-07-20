Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

“Pegasus – a vile and loathsome tool prized by press freedom predators”

By paulinea
NewsShocked by the revelations by a consortium of media outlets that nearly 200 journalists in 20 countries were targeted for surveillance by clients of NSO Group, the Israeli company that sells the Pegasus spyware, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) announces its intention to bring legal action against those responsible for this mass surveillance.“This is appalling,” RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said.


