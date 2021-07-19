Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Free Youth Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Youth activists Eric Muhindo, left, and Elisée Lwatumba, center, at Butembo’s central prison, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. © 2021 Private (Goma) – Congolese authorities should immediately and unconditionally release two activists who were arbitrarily arrested on April 19, 2021, after peacefully demonstrating in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said. Elisée Lwatumba and Eric Muhindo, both members of the youth movement Struggle for Change (Lutte pour le Changement, or Lucha), were charged with “incitement to civil disobedience” and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


