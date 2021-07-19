Fijians harness the fundraising power of social media as their government struggles with the COVID-19 crisis
By Apisalome Movono, Senior Lecturer in Development Studies, Massey University
Lorena de la Torre Parra, Lecturer/Pūkenga, Institute of Development Studies, Massey University
Regina Scheyvens, Professor of Development Studies, Massey University
Sophie Auckram, Research Assistant, Massey University
With COVID-19 surging and the state resisting a lockdown, Fijians turn to 'solesolevaki' — working together for a common cause — to fill the gaps.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 18, 2021