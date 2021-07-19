Tolerance.ca
What should you eat after you've been on antibiotics? And can probiotics and prebiotics get your gut back to normal?

By Clare Collins, Laureate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics, University of Newcastle
Antibiotics treat infections caused by bacteria. But they can also destroy the good bacteria in your gut. For some people, this results in an upset stomach and diarrhoea.

One UK review of the research looked at changes in gut bacteria after antibiotics commonly prescribed for respiratory and urinary tract infections found that after treatment, the numbers and diversity in bacteria types rapidly declines.

It also found…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


